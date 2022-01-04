'$17M is better than $5M': Mayors to use fed funds for cleanup, heavy equipment

Guam neighborhoods could see fewer abandoned vehicles and other trash, more heavy equipment such as backhoes for all sorts of village needs, and a new heavy-duty truck for each municipality - once mayors tap into nearly $17.6 million in federal funds.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig shared this after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office announced that it is allocating $17.599 million-plus in American Rescue Plan money to mayors.

"I have to say that $17 million is better than $5 million because $5 million was the number that was talked about with us at one point," Alig, mayor of Piti, told The Guam Daily Post on Monday. "$17 million will be very helpful but we are not receiving the full $17 million this week."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There were also talks of $32 million for mayors at one point.

The initial funding for mayors could be $5 million to $8 million, but mayors said they're seeking clarification.

Under the initial funding, $2.5 million would supplement village recycling and beautification initiatives.

Alig said that the suggested amount would be on top of the $1.3 million in Recycling Revolving Fund that the Guam Environmental Protection Agency approves for removal of abandoned vehicles, white goods, green waste and other recyclables.

Mayors do not necessarily get the recycling funding from Guam EPA at the start of the fiscal year, and a proposed agreement between Guam EPA and the mayors' council is still pending at the Office of the Attorney General.

"It's kind of a blessing in disguise that the governor's office responded to us about the ARP Act money to begin an island-wide cleanup of all types of trash," Alig said.

The governor's office on Sunday said the administration received verification from the U.S. Treasury about the allocation of ARP funds and the definition of non-entitlement units, or NEU, of government.

According to Adelup, the U.S. Treasury confirmed that Guam does not have any non-entitlement units of government, and has allocated Guam’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund NEU allocation of $17,599,913 "to the County of Guam."

This allows the local government to use the allocation consistent with program eligible uses and as a result, the governor has authorized the allocation of these funds to Guam’s mayors, including funds earmarked for village needs as requested by MCOG, Adelup said.

"We further reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our village mayors are granted the spending power they need to serve our people,” the governor said in a statement. "The projects and resources earmarked represent requests made by our mayors, who know their villages best and are capable of determining their utmost needs."

$200,000 for differential pay

Upon receiving the U.S. Treasury's verification, the Bureau of Budget Management and Research immediately transferred $200,000 to satisfy COVID-19 differential pay incurred by mayors' offices, Adelup said.

Of the initial allocation, $1.38 million would be to lease or purchase, or both, heavy equipment for village maintenance, including backhoes, air curtain burners, heavy-duty mulchers, dump trucks and tractor mowers.

Alig said MCOG will be working with the Department of Public Works to purchase the heavy equipment, along with maintenance services.

There will be heavy equipment for the northern, central and southern villages, Alig said.

Another $1.14 million would be used to buy new heavy-duty trucks for each village.

Included in the Adelup package is $65,750 to repair Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved typhoon damages, and $50,000 to provide insurance for various village facilities.

Alig said the ARP funds could also be used to address budget shortfalls in fiscal 2021.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said previous discussions indicated that mayors would only receive about half of what the administration just allocated.

"Through the determination and diligence of our fiscal team, we not only cleared the path for our mayors to finally receive this funding, we achieved our goal of securing even more funding and nearly doubled their initial spending power," he said.

Mayors will be discussing the nearly $17.6 million allocation during their first regular meeting on Wednesday.