On Saturday, a candlelight memorial service will be held to raise awareness in hope of averting more suicides.

LifeWorks Guam is conducting the 17th annual "Out of the Darkness, Our Community Walks," which will be a virtual candlelight service.

The Zoom meeting link ID is 874 10381906. The passcode is 155018.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are not able to have the processional walk or face-to-face audience live participation. Please send us photos of your loved ones who have died from self-harm. We will offer a virtual candlelight memorial service for them on our stage altar," stated Marie Virata Halloran, executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.

Pastor Robert Paulino and Rev. Jeffrey San Nicolas will co-celebrate the memorial service.

Six survivors of suicide will share their testimonies of how they have coped with the death of their loved ones from self-harm, according to the event organizer.

"Our aspiration for this event is to be able to help our survivors heal from their anguish of loss and walk them through their journey of hope. With encouragement from friends, family and acquaintances a strong fellowship and camaraderie is felt with compassion and comfort," Halloran stated.

For information about the event, contact Marie Virata Halloran, 671-632-0257, 685-0237 or email rainbbows@yahoo.com; Angie Susuico, 688-1737; and Estela Calata, 988-9758.