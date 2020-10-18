About a third of the target goal of 70,000 smartphone users on island have downloaded the Guam COVID Alert app, according to officials of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Last week, 17,000 people downloaded the app, said Annette Aguon, DPHSS COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch lead. On Saturday, Janela Carrera, spokeswoman, updated the number, saying there have been a little over 18,000 downloads. That's roughly 24.9% of their goal, she said.

The goal is to have 60% of the island’s population using the tool, according to Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, chief public health officer at DPHSS.

Launched in early September, the app alerts users if they have been exposed people – who must also be users of the app – diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It is completely free. It maintains people’s privacy because they use Bluetooth technology not the GPS,” Aguon said.

She said the tool can be useful considering DPHSS relies on information provided by the positive individual for contact tracing.

“If it’s been a few days before you were symptomatic and then you got tested a few days later or a week later, you can’t recall where you have been, but your smartphone through the technology of Bluetooth gives us information we can cross reference,” Aguon said. “Everything is de-identified and aggregated and it is just location on the island of Guam that is shared with people who download the app.”

Aguon said DPHSS “highly encourages” the community to download the app.

“The more people on it the more effective it is,” Aguon said.

Human resources director at CPL Pacific and Guam Society for Human Resources Management president Daphne Deleon Guerrero said her company is mandating employees download the app on company devices.

“One of the things we have done on our end is if the employee has an administrative phone – this is a phone that is paid for by the company – we have required them to download the COVID-19 app,” Deleon Guerrero said.