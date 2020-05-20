18,382 workers waiting

With more than 18,000 workers now deemed directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Department of Labor is gearing up to open the federal unemployment benefits application process next week.

At the governor's press briefing Tuesday, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said the software that's key to the online application process still requires some work but is "getting very close" to completion.

Hours later, Dell'Isola said, "I feel we can do it before the end of next week. We are so close. Trying my hardest to get it before June."

He said "some of the hiccups" were from the U.S. Department of Labor, which just recently instructed the local agency to install an additional program.

U.S. Labor, he said, told the local agency to make sure to add the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program, which detects whether a non-U.S. citizen is allowed to receive federal assistance.

"So ... any aliens that may be on the incorrect visas like a tourist visa or student visa that might be working illegally and trying to get assistance, it will flag for us automatically," Dell'Isola said at the news briefing.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier said the application process could start by May.

Trying to prevent system from crashing

The Guam Labor director thanked the public for their patience as the department finalizes the online application process soon while also ensuring system integrity to prevent it from crashing or being hacked once the system goes live.

"So I have that delicate balancing act of trying to get it to a good condition as possible to release it and to ensure program integrity and to make sure the claimants have a fairly smooth process," Dell'Isola said.

As of early Tuesday, 970 employers who registered on hireguam.com reported a total of 18,382 workers affected by layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts. That's according to data from Guam Labor's special projects coordinator, Hannah Cho.

That's 48% of the estimated 38,000 total Guam workers affected by the pandemic.

Guam Labor, using sole-source procurement, awarded a month ago a nearly $800,000 contract to Florida-based Geographic Solutions Inc. for a computer program that is central to the local rollout of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

While states have established unemployment programs, Guam had to roll out one in weeks.

Guam workers who were laid off, furloughed or getting pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits for the first 13 weeks, and up to $345 a week until the end of the year.

Of the $924 million that Guam Labor requested for the program, an initial $276 million has already been approved.