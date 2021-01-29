18.5K vaccinated, 10.7K doses remain

There are 18,594 Guamanians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 10,700 doses are left, as of Jan. 27, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and various partners continue to administer vaccinations as local officials await word from Operation Warp Speed on a request that would increase Guam's vaccine doses to 40,000 each month. The JIC reported that Guam has received 34,300 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines since December.

The Guam National Guard is vaccinating manåmko' ages 60 and older, and who will be served by appointment, at the University of Guam field house.

"It has come to our attention that unofficial messages are circulating about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for those below 60 years of age. We would like to remind the community that with the exception of essential personnel defined by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, such as first responders, we are only administering to Phase 1C (60 years or older) at this time," according to Mark Scott, Guam Guard public affairs officer.

"The vaccine will not be available for anyone who does not qualify for Phase 1C, until the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announces otherwise," the Guam Guard stated.

The Guard clinic will continue through today, from 2 to 8 p.m. The clinic provides the first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

Southern Region Community Health Center

DPHSS also will continue its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan through today, at 8:30 a.m. Moderna will be administered to adults 60 years and older.

DPHSS will issue up to 250 tickets daily at the southern clinic for vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis to patients in their vehicles only. Patient parking instructions will be printed on the back of each ticket. Bring a photo ID. If you are receiving your second dose, bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.

Drive-thru community testing

DPHSS also will offer COVID-19 community testing today at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada from 9 a.m.- noon.

DPHSS will offer up to 300 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing. No vaccinations will be offered at this location.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only and can be contacted by calling 635-7525/6.