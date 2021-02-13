18 beaches listed on weekly pollution advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released its list of closed beaches after 43 samples collected the week of Feb. 10 identified them as polluted above accepted bacteriological standards. The list includes:

• Agat: Nimitz Beach; North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Cemetery;

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park; Asan Bay Beach

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp; Padre Palomo Park Beach; West Hagåtña Bay - Park; West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay; Inarajan Pool

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel;

• Piti: Piti Bay;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay;

• Tamuning: East Hagåtña Bay - Trinchera Beach; and

• Umatac: Toguan Bay

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.