18 bills awaiting governor’s action

There are still 18 bills passed by the 36th Guam Legislature that await approval or rejection from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Those include measures that impose additional protections for sexual assault victims and children, new regulations for hazardous waste, and the controversial Guam Heartbeat Act, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, earlier than when women may know they are pregnant.

Leon Guerrero did act quickly on a couple of relief measures, however. She signed a five-month extension of the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program the day after the legislation was passed. A few days later, the governor enacted law extending the moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes, which is intended to help reduce costs at the gas pump.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leon Guerrero is expected to sign more bills into law today, although the specific measures were not available as of press time.

The Legislature hasn't ended session, however. Lawmakers have recessed until Dec. 29, the day after the governor's deadline to act on the remaining bills. The governor may also choose to let measures lapse into law.

While it remains to be seen how she'll address other measures, the governor is anticipated to veto the Guam Heartbeat Act. At least 10 votes are needed to override a veto. Based on the initial vote, it doesn't appear that there will be enough support to accomplish an override, as only eight out of 15 senators voted to pass the Guam Heartbeat Act.

Bills pending

• Bill 306-36, which authorizes the issuance of qualifying certificates to captive insurance companies that wholly underwrite insurance risks outside of Guam.

• Bill 312-36, which expands protections for victims of abuse to maintain the safety and needs of victims or minor children held in common with defendants.

• Bill 313-36, which establishes protective orders for victims of nonconsensual sexual contact or nonconsensual sexual penetration.

• Bill 314-36, which establishes protective orders for victims of stalking.

• Bill 327-36, which allows businesses contributing to the design and construction of Guam National Tennis Federation tennis facilities to be eligible for tax credits.

• Bill 298-36, which is related to financing or refinancing improvements of the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, and other related facilities and port operations, through revenue bond proceeds.

• Bill 299-36, which mandates reasonable efforts to reunify families and establishes circumstances negating those efforts, as well as updating other aspects of child placement and parental rights.

• Bill 334-36, which adopts rules and regulations for child placement agencies.

• Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement and investigators.

• Bill 351-36, which mandates the creation of a virtual power plant program.

• Bill 356-36, which is related to rules and regulations for the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners.

• Bill 355-36, which amends the exemption to the policy against advance payments to include the Guam Public Library System.

• Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act.

• Bill 361-36, which adopts a new source review rule for new and modified major sources in sulfur dioxide nonattainment areas transmitted by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

• Bill 360-36, which creates new regulations for prohibited hazardous waste activities.

• Bill 354-36, which is related to the acquisition of library books, e-books, audiobooks, digital publications, newsletters, software and any other publication deemed necessary by the Public Library System.

• Bill 348-36, which authorizes tax incentives for eligible businesses that construct a minimum number of affordable housing units and creates an Affordable Housing Assistance Fund.

• Bill 332-36, which authorizes tax credits for the rehabilitation and improvement of football fields operated by the Guam National Youth Football Federation.

Bills enacted

• Bill 358-36, now P.L. 36-124, which extends the moratorium on liquid fuel taxes.

• Bill 357-36, now P.L. 36-123, which extends the power bill credit program.