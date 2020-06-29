18 legislative staffers get raises

At least 18 senatorial staff and legislative employees received anywhere from 50 cents to $6.25 an hour in salary increases so far this year, including three given while Guam remains under a COVID-19 public health state of emergency.

Fifteen of the salary increases were given weeks before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's initial declaration of a COVID-19 emergency on March 14.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far resulted in more than 32,000 layoffs, furloughs and work-hour reductions for private sector workers.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson gave a research analyst an increase of $1 an hour, from $13 to $14, effective June 22.

Nelson also gave a legislative assistant a $2-an-hour increase, from $9.50 to $11.50, effective on the same date. These figures are based on data from the Legislature's central office.

"These are completely and fully merit-based increases," said Nelson's communications specialist, Tihu Lujan.

Lujan said, while the senator understands the difficult time Guam is in right now, she also recognizes the two employees have stepped up to the plate and have been working longer hours.

Sen. Wil Castro gave a $6.25-an-hour increase, from $19.50 to $25.75, to his chief of administration and operations, Joe Mesa, effective May 25, legislative data shows.

Castro's office said Mesa, even with his promotion to chief of staff in addition to other duties previously assigned to him, has the lowest pay among senators' chiefs of staff.

Other senators currently pay their chiefs of staff $25.80 to $33.65 an hour, legislative data shows.

Prior to emergency

Data shows four central office legislative employees and 11 senatorial staff received salary increase of 50 cents to $3 an hour since the start of the year, but prior to the declaration of the COVID-19 emergency.

But these 15 salary increases are shown in the 35th Legislature's staffing pattern for the third quarter, which is from April to June.

Joe R. San Agustin, the Legislature's executive director, said salary adjustments made when the second quarter was ongoing are reflected in the third quarter staffing pattern.

The latest salary increases for the January-March period were on March 2, about two weeks before Guam recorded its first COVID-19 case, Joe R. San Agustin said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joe S. San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Telo Taitague and Castro gave salary increases to a combined total of 11 staffers, pre-COVID-19.

Salary adjustments

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said the salary increases for six of his staffers went into effect on March 2, and were based on the encouraging results of an annual performance evaluation.

"I didn't raise any salary during COVID-19," he said. "The adjustments were given before COVID-19. Nobody expected COVID would happen. I wouldn't give any salary increase during a pandemic."

Six of his seven full-time staffers got adjustments, while his three part-time employees' rates remained the same. The increases were for:

• A chief policy analyst, from $17 to $18 an hour;

• An office manager, from $16 to $16.50 an hour;

• A legislative administrative assistant, from $15 to $15.50 an hour;

• A policy research analyst, from $14.50 to $15 an hour;

• A policy research analyst, from $14 to $14.50 an hour; and

• A community relations liaison, from $12.50 to $13 an hour.

Taitague, the Republican minority leader, said the Legislature's central office needs to timely and accurately report salary adjustments. She said she gave a salary raise on Jan. 2 to a staff assistant, from $10 to $11 an hour.

The speaker gave a raise to a policy analyst, from $13 to $15 an hour.

The salary hike went into effect on Jan. 20, based on a personnel document called a GG1.

Chirag Bhojwani, communications director and policy adviser for the speaker, said the staffer was one of the students from the Public Policy Institute whom the speaker's office had hired upon her completion of the unpaid three-month internship program.

Bhojwani said throughout the months, the staffer has stepped up in terms of her responsibilities, especially as the speaker's office no longer has a chief of staff.

Sen. Shelton, meanwhile, gave salary adjustments, on Feb. 3 and Jan. 20, to:

• A policy analyst, from $11 to $13 an hour; and

• An administrative officer, from $1,600 to $1,840 per pay period.

Castro, prior to the emergency declaration, also gave an increase to:

• A part-time community liaison, from $250 to $375 biweekly.

Castro's office said this was a merit-based increase that also came with added tasks and responsibilities.

New hires

Other senators' staffing went down in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, and some of them hired replacements.

In three senatorial offices, the number of staffers increased in the third quarter staffing pattern compared to the prior quarter. But the hires were actually from January to March.

Sen. Kelly Marsh hired a new senior communications director and adviser on culture and military affairs for $23.08 an hour.

Sen. Sabina Perez hired a communications director for $1,100, and a part-time research analyst for $600 per pay period. Perez's office said the hirings went into effect on Jan. 6 and Jan. 28.

The speaker hired a legislative assistant for $10 an hour.

Rikki Orsini, Marsh's senior policy adviser, said the new communications director and adviser on culture and military affairs was hired in January and fulfills two critical roles for which he has "specialized knowledge and experience." The person was also hired in anticipation of the previous staff vacating the post, Orsini said.

Other adjustments

Joe R. San Agustin's job title went from acting executive director to executive director, effective March 2. It came with a salary adjustment for him that date, from $33.65 to $36.06 an hour.

Salary adjustments for the Legislature's central operations were approved by the current chair of the Committee on Rules, Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, Joe R. San Agustin said.

Besides the executive director, three other legislative central office staffers got salary increases of $1 to $3 an hour:

• A legislative staffer II, from $14.50 to $15.50 an hour;

• A legislative staffer I, from $11 to $14 an hour; and

• A legislative staffer I, from $11 to $12.50 an hour.

Joe R. San Agustin said the legislative staffer II's $1-an-hour salary increase was subsidized by Nelson's office because the staffer took on more duties. That staffer has recently resigned for personal reasons, Joe R. San Agustin said.

The legislative staffer I's $3-an-hour salary increase was subsidized by Perez's office, the executive director said.

That staffer is an outdoor maintenance worker who works not only the Congress Building grounds but the grounds of Plaza de España as well, and the senator wanted to show her appreciation, Joe R. San Agustin said.

The legislative staffer I who received a $1.50-an-hour salary hike took on additional duties and responsibilities, Joe R. San Agustin said.

One legislative employee, however, got a salary decrease, from $20 an hour to $17.50 an hour.

Joe R. San Agustin said that's because the staffer used to work at Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje's office but moved to the central office, where an available position was for $17.50 an hour.