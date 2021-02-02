18 months for prison drug smuggling

A former Department of Corrections officer convicted in a major drug and contraband smuggling scheme at the prison was sentenced to 18 months with credit for time served.

Fermin Maratita appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

It was said in court that he had already spent 76 days in prison.

He was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and will be placed on three years of parole after being released.

“I would like to apologize to the people of Guam and to my family as well,” Maratita said.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan asked that his client be spared from having to serve any additional time, adding he would like to serve his probation on his home island.

“I ask respectfully that the court reconsider its position. ... The court has heard at several earlier hearings that the other government officials pled guilty to official misconduct and got no further jail time,” said Moylan. “This is sending a message that people that cooperate with the government are going to be punished regardless of their cooperation.”

The court noted Maratita was remorseful for his crime, but Sukola did not grant his request for leniency.

“He abused his position of trust as a DOC guard,” Sukola said.

It was said in court that the former corrections officer failed to report to Adult Probation Services for seven months.

“Let me say to you, Mr. Moylan, in denying your request that it was he who decided never to check in with probation for so many months It was he who violated while he had a plea agreement by committing another crime of family violence,” said Sukola. “All of them cooperated against each other.”

Smuggling scheme

Maratita faced up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

He was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 on charges related to smuggling meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

An outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera, who has reportedly fled the island. Authorities have yet to locate Cabrera.