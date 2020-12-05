18 new cases; five prisoners test positive

Guam has 18 new COVID-19 cases after tests were administered on 488 people, according to the Joint Information Center.

That adds up to a total of 6,977 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in march. Guam has seen 113 deaths. There are 808 people with active cases of COVID-19 and in isolation. There are 6,056 people who have completed isolation.

The JIC also reported another decrease in the COVID Area Risk Score is 2.0. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Five DOC prisoners test positive for COVID-19

Retesting efforts at the Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 among the prisoner population.

DOC was notified of the new cases on Dec. 4. A total of 14 prisoners and four officers were retested due to possible exposure with an officer who recently tested positive for the virus. All newly confirmed cases remain in isolation. To date, there have been 171 confirmed cases within DOC, 155 of whom have recovered.

Food commodities distribution continues

The Guam Department of Education continues to work with mayors to distribute food commodities. Village distribution will be conducted via drive-through or door-to-door delivery. Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household that may include elbow macaroni, split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned beef, canned pork or canned chicken, instant milk, kidney beans, oat circle cereal, banana chips, and only village drive-through distributions will receive frozen orange juice.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information. Participants are reminded to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.