From January to July this year, there have been 18 suicides in Guam, according to statistics provided by the Medical Examiners Office.

That’s nearly half of last year’s 40.

“Guam’s suicide rate continues to be significantly higher than the U.S. mainland,” according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, making Guam a participant in National Suicide Prevention Month efforts. The ceremony, held virtually Friday morning, also included a proclamation signing for recovery from substance abuse.

“Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month raises awareness of what is going on within our community and what programs are available to address the challenges people are facing,” the governor said. “It takes a whole community's comprehensive approach to address these very tragic situations.”

Numbers for this year seem to be keeping pace with 2020, which exceeded 2019’s 31 suicide deaths.

According to 2021 statistics for Jan. 1 to July 31, Guam saw 18 deaths by suicide, March being the deadliest with six. That actually ties with October 2020, which had six deaths - the most for a month in 2020.

“Guam’s suicide risks are seen highest among youth and young adults —almost half of those who died by suicide in the last 10 years occurred in individuals 30 years and younger,” the proclamation states.

However, officials noted, “There is hope.”

Theresa Arriola, GHBWC director, said they've been able to provide a dedicated staff to the crisis hotline, which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And they have trained volunteers who are able to step in and assist if there's a shortage of personnel to answer calls, something she said is particularly necessary as the island deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam has seen a growing number of trained individuals and community gatekeepers who have completed evidence-based training on suicide prevention, intervention, and who provide activities aimed at reducing risk and promoting healing after a suicide death, officials stated.

According to the proclamation, more than 300 individuals were trained in suicide prevention, including staff at LivingWorks Start, safeTALK, ASIST, and Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk in the last year.

Additionally, Behavioral Health and partners including the University of Guam and its I’Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Center, Guam Community College, Guam Department of Education, Guam Army National Guard, and multiple nongovernment organizations, including Sanctuary Inc., Mañelu, LifeWorks Guam, Breaking Wave Theatre Company, GALA and others, are working to raise awareness about suicide and help those at risk.

Substance abuse

According to the Recovery Month proclamation, an estimated 25,000 people in Guam are affected by mental health and substance use disorders.

“We must encourage relatives and friends of people with mental and substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders to implement preventive measures, recognize the signs of a problem and encourage those in need of help to seek appropriate treatment and recovery support services,” the proclamation states.

Leon Guerrero added that “our attitude with drug addiction and substance abuse should be that it is a drug issue and not necessarily a criminal issue and we need to approach it in that sense.”

“Whether you focus on an individual or ... a group, our responsibility as public officials and leaders is to provide the resources, the environment, the skills, the talent and everything we possibly can do to help individuals go through some very, very critical and stressful situations.”

To that end, the administration is working to provide additional facilities to help people with substance use disorders, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.

“I’m hopeful that by this time next year we’re going to have additional inpatient capacity, for men in particular, at this government facility … in Talo'fo'fo,” he stated.

“We’re also making plans to construct a drug and alcohol building so we have more treatment spaces and we have more facilities that are going to be available for all of our peer support programs.”

He thanked the many organizations that provide peer support, calling it “the most effective thing.”

“The groups that are conducted in the nonprofit world … are some of the most effective and long-lasting, life-changing programs that are evidenced based that really can get people on the path to recovery," he said.