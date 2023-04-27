18-year-old, 3 minors arrested for alleged restaurant burglary

An 18-year-old man and three minors were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a Dededo restaurant.

On April 21, officers from the Guam Police Department's Dededo precinct responded to a burglary complaint at the Wan Chai restaurant in Dededo after an employee discovered the “the typhoon shutters (were) pried open, the front door was damaged and (the) interior (was) ransacked with numerous items evidently missing,” according to a press release issued by GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Security footage of the burglary subsequently went viral on social media and led a woman to identify her 15-year-old son as one of four males depicted in the video, Savella said, confirming the woman's son admitted to his involvement.

The minor was taken into custody and confined at the Department of Youth Affairs. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of property, conspiracy, underage consumption of alcohol, and being beyond control.

The GPD Juvenile Investigations Section found additional security footage and collected more evidence, resulting in interviews with two more male minors, ages 14 and 15, and the arrest of Joy Aki, an 18-year-old man, according to Savella.

All three admitted to their part in the burglary at Wan Chai restaurant. Aki was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of property, conspiracy and jurisdiction over an adult, and was confined at the Department of Corrections.

The two other male minors were taken into custody for alleged burglary, theft of property, conspiracy, underage consumption of alcohol, and being beyond control.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, and Aki (also spelled Aky) was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with burglary as a second-degree felony.

According to the OAG's magistrate summary report from Wednesday, Aki's case was dismissed by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Viral video

According to the magistrate's complaint, the video that circulated showed the four males using a concrete block to break the restaurant's door to gain access and leaving with a box that was later determined to be part of the cash register.

On Tuesday, police received a tip that Aki was one of the individuals in the video. He later admitted to being in the video.

“The report also states that Aki told police he found a concrete block on the ground near the restaurant and gave it to (one of the minors), who used the concrete block to break the door open. Aki told police that he did not enter the establishment,” the complaint added.

“The Guam Police Department cannot express enough gratitude toward the community for their bravery and quick action in calling the police. This led to the successful conclusion of the investigation and the apprehension of other participants involved. We encourage everyone to continue taking a stand and doing what is right, especially when it comes to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Savella.