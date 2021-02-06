18-year-old arrested on allegations of burglary, theft of property

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with three burglary complaints in Tamuning over a span of about two months.

Jeremiah Jerome Peredo was arrested on allegations of burglary and theft of property. He was booked and released.

The Guam Police Department Tumon-Tamuning precinct received three burglary complaints on Dec. 17, 2020, Jan. 15, 2021, and Jan. 25, 2021, according to police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers were able to obtain video surveillance. The cases were sent to GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives identified Peredo on the video.

Officers located him on Feb. 4.

Police forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.