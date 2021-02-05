An 18-year-old man was arrested on offenses related to three burglary complaints in Tamuning over the span of about two months.

Jeremiah Jerome Peredo was booked and released.

The Guam Police Department Tumon-Tamuning precinct received three burglary complaints on Dec. 17, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2021, and Jan. 25, 2021, according to spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers were able to obtain video surveillance. The cases were sent to GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives identified Peredo on the video.

Officers located him on Feb. 4. They arrested him on allegations of:

• Burglary

• Theft of property

• Conspiracy

• Guilt established by complicity

Peredo was subsequently booked and released, Tapao stated.

Police forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.