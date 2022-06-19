The Department of Land Management holds a significant obligation amounting to $180,000 in retirement benefits for a former employee. The benefits were not paid while the employee was on deployment.

"Actually, when we came in there were two employees that had outstanding retirement obligations that were not paid by the Department of Land Management," DLM Director Joseph Borja told lawmakers at a budget hearing Monday.

"This is basically due that when they were deployed to their military duties, land management, for whatever reason, wasn't paying the retirement contribution part," he said.

The other employee had a retirement contribution shortfall of about $25,000, which was addressed by the agency, but the $180,000 obligation is "kind of tough" to fit into a budget, Borja said. These obligations were from 2008 and retirement contributions are up to date with existing employees, he said during the hearing.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative committee on appropriations, said the $180,000 would have to be added to DLM's budget request of $3.4 million.

"If there's any other issues that deals in funding, feel free to communicate that to your oversight (chair) and myself. And we'll figure out a way how to take care of you, because I would really hope that the (fiscal year) 2021 potential retirees don't all leave at the same time. And that you're able to meet the needs of the people of Guam in the area of your department," San Agustin told Borja.

Twenty-one of DLM's 32 employees are eligible for retirement, 11 by service and 10 by age. These are employees who have been with the department for some time and hold institutional knowledge that benefits DLM, according to Borja. The department has indications that two employees will retire in the next 12 months.

"That is our biggest challenge in our personnel," Borja said.

While the DLM budget request for fiscal 2023 essentially mirrors their current appropriation, the department has gone through major personnel changes in the last few years. That includes retirements, separations and transfers, and even employees who have died.

Borja said that rather than deal with hiring new employees after retirements take place, they would prefer for hiring and retirements to overlap in order to ensure continuity at DLM. Funding for that overlap may be able from an anticipated revenue increase in the Land Survey Revolving Fund, he said.

"We're tracking right now, I believe, at about $350,000 more than last year ... By the end of the fiscal year, I hope to be $500,000 to $600,000 (more) on that," Borja said.

He credited this to land sales, mortgages and the like, from the activities of title companies and banks.

DLM was also allotted $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which it is largely using for limited term employees and survey equipment.