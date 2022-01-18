$180M for new GMH gets federal OK, with conditions

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has received the federal government's green light to use more than $180 million to help build a new Guam Memorial Hospital.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Treasury released its final guidance on approved uses of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, nearly $570 million of which the government of Guam received as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The final rules clarify that state and territorial governments may use these funds for capital expenditures “that support an eligible COVID-19 public health or economic response.” Under this requirement, governments are now allowed to build “certain” affordable housing, child care facilities, schools and hospitals.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical need for a new hospital. This is the justification my administration has continuously made to the federal government and U.S. Treasury during my recent meetings at the nation’s capital and our frequent calls,” Leon Guerrero stated. “We are grateful to have the hospital build expressly permitted in the latest guidance.”

Because the hospital project is more than $10 million, Adelup can expect continued monitoring by the federal government.

“For large-scale capital expenditures, which have high costs and may require an extended length of time to complete, as well as most capital expenditures for non-enumerated uses of funds, Treasury requires recipients to submit their written justification as part of regular reporting,” the agency’s final rules states.

The initial justification must include an explanation of the harm or need to be addressed by the project, and why it was affected by the pandemic.

“Recipients may provide quantitative information on the extent and the type of harm, such as the number of individuals or entities affected,” according to the rules.

GovGuam will also need to explain why “policy changes or additional funding to pertinent programs or services, would be inadequate” and compare its proposed construction project to at least two alternative capital expenditures, to demonstrate “why the proposed capital expenditure is superior.”

Expected total costs to the alternative must be compared as well.

When asked about the status of the justification, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications said U.S. Treasury and other federal agencies “are well aware of Guam’s need for a new hospital.”

“The final rules are voluminous and are being reviewed for all required submissions, including the hospital,” she said.

Past criticisms

The governor’s desire to wait for final guidance before spending ARP funds on the new hospital project came with criticism.

In May 2021, when advocating for a quicker pace of using the federal bailout, Del. Michael San Nicolas said construction of a new hospital may not be aligned with the Treasury’s guidance.

Because there was no expected timeframe for the guidance to be finalized, San Nicolas pressed Adelup to not tie all of Guam’s ARP spending to the Guam Memorial Hospital’s replacement project.

"But if the hospital goal is holding back everything else, segment that. Let's do everything else that we know can get approval," he said at the time.

A December 2021 report on the use of ARP funds shows that out of $569,912,733 allocated for various projects and programs, $145,620,979 has either been spent or encumbered, including:

• $99.4 million in public assistance programs.

• $22.4 million to subsidize autonomous government agencies.

“The use of ARP funds for the construction of the hospital is a direct investment into the health of our people and part of our overall commitment to improve the quality of life for the people of Guam,” Leon Guerrero said.