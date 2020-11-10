Guam has 181 new COVID-19 cases out of 905 tests conducted, the Joint Information Center reported late Tuesday night.

That contributed to a COVID Area Risk Score of 23.5 as of Tuesday, the JIC stated. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, the JIC reported. The governor, on Monday, said if the CAR Score is reduced to 5, she’ll lift restriction on social gatherings during the holiday season.

There are 1,896 people with active COVID-19 infections in isolation. There are 3,667 people who’ve completed isolation. Officials have linked 91 deaths to COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases is 5,654 since tests started in March.

Of the 181 new cases, 148 were identified through contact tracing. Two people who tested positive recently traveled, one from the United States and one from the Philippines, and were identified in quarantine.

DPR shuts down office after employee tests positive

A Department of Parks and Recreation employee tested positive for the virus. Officials shut down the main office in Hagåtña until further notice.

DPR was notified of the case on Tuesday and will be working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to test identified close contacts.

Public parks and beaches remain open, officials stated.

DPR, which also handles Tiguac, the public cemetery in Nimitiz Hill, will continue to provide burial services without disruption. Patrons are asked to call the DPR cashier at 475-6348 to make an appointment.