182nd COVID-19-related fatality reported

Guam’s 182nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday. The patient was a 76-year-old man, unvaccinated, with multiple underlying health conditions, who tested positive on Sept. 5, according to the Joint Information Center.

“We continue to experience the devastating effects of the pandemic as it touches every facet of our daily lives,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. The governor said she, first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua join the island "in keeping him in our prayers, and call upon the entire community to stay the course and continue the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this virus.”

72 hospitalized

Seventy-two patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 at island hospitals.

Forty patients were at Guam Memorial Hospital, 29 were admitted at Guam Regional Medical City and three were at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

There were eight in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators at GMH. Three were in the ICU at GRMC. Naval Hospital Guam's patient is in the ICU.

138 test positive

Public Health stated 138 tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,426 tests performed on Sept. 21. Fifty-four cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 13,997 officially reported cases, 182 deaths, 2,989 cases in active isolation, and 10,826 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Score is 30.1.