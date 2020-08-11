A portion of this week's $60M unemployment aid payments started reaching displaced workers' bank accounts on Monday, while the U.S. Department of Labor is now in the process of moving $185 million in the second allotment for Guam's unemployed.

"It was a relief because my bills are piled up," Bradly Ayangco told The Guam Daily Post, after getting three weeks of unemployment benefits on Monday.

Ayangco was furloughed in March, has not been called back to work yet, and is looking for a new job.

"It’s difficult because some companies are only looking (for those) with experience. And majority of the people of Guam ain’t doing the same job. We all have experience in our own field," Ayangco said.

Others who were interviewed and who opted for direct bank deposits were excited and thankful to receive continued help under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Paper checks are expected to be mailed out Friday, Labor stated.

The $60 million that the Department of Administration started paying out this week covers cleared claims filed through July 8.

Second allotment

The Guam Department of Labor is now working on another batch of payments from the second allotment and will announce more information as soon as it becomes available.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Monday said U.S. Labor is moving forward with $185 million in the second PUA allotment for Guam. The local agency received the assurance on Saturday.

"The Guam Department of Labor expects the money to be processed and posted to the payment management system shortly," Dell'Isola said in a statement.

The release of $60 million in benefits this week is part of the first PUA allotment of $276 million, which is now nearly exhausted.

Once the second allotment is in, it will bring the allotments for Guam to $461 million.

GDOL is expecting a total of $924 million that Guam Labor requested for the PUA program through the end of the year.

35,523 displaced workers

As of Monday, 35,523 Guam workers have been laid off, furloughed or have had work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator for Labor.

That's based on the reporting of 2,028 employers via Labor's Hire Guam online data, she said.

Fraudulent claims from off island

The total initial PUA claims filed as of Monday, however, reached 40,185, which is higher than the actual number of displaced workers, according to Cho.

Labor said the discrepancy is a result of fraudulent claims mostly from outside Guam and the claims filed by Guam's self-employed that were not part of the employee separation notices data.

PUA applicants still needing assistance can call the public libraries in Dededo, Yona and Agat, which are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in customers are also welcome.

All three libraries can help input new claims, as well as fix outstanding issues with existing claims. Call 311 to make an appointment, or the direct lines at 988-3672, 788-0729, and 689-1872.

President EO: $400 in added benefits

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said GovGuam is working to gain further clarity on President Trump's executive order to pay the unemployed $400 a week on a cost-share basis, and the potential cost to Guam. Of the $400 weekly benefit, 25%, or $100, must be shouldered by GovGuam, which could be as high as $60 million if it lasts through the end of the year.

Right now, Guam's displaced workers receive as much as $345 a week in PUA benefits. After July 25, the additional $600 in weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ended.

The president issued the executive order for the $400 added unemployment aid, as the House and Senate were at an impasse on additional pandemic unemployment assistance. The Senate wants $200 a week while the House wants $600 a week.