$185M now available for unemployment aid payments

An additional $185 million is now available for the payment of federal unemployment benefits, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola announced on Tuesday.

The Guam Department of Labor is preparing the next batch of payments, covering cleared claims through July 14.

"The money arrived (Monday night) and we are working feverishly to clear the days for hopefully batching tonight," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

The $185 million is the second allotment from the U.S. Department of Labor, after Guam Labor nearly exhausted the initial allotment of $276 million last week. A batch of $60 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance went out last week.

For thousands of displaced workers and their families, PUA is a lifeline, especially for those who haven't received a dime since the payments started.

"It's already almost the end of August but we haven't received anything," said Awayla Sabnat, whose common-law husband of 10 years is still waiting for aid since filing a claim in June. "Hope and pray my husband is one of them. Really need that money for bills."

Her 30-year-old husband's work hours have been drastically reduced since March.

They have three children, and have been trying to make ends meet with the limited income. She said it would really be a big help if her husband is included in the next batch of payments.

'It's like one restaurant catering the whole island'

Alfred Bejosano, 52, said his latest weekly unemployment claims were flagged as the number of fraudulent claims started to increase.

"It paused in July, then all of a sudden on my PUA account page, my payments went back down to zero and in progress," Bejosano said, so he inquired with Guam Labor.

Bejosano, a hotel industry worker with reduced hours, said he understands there's a big volume of unemployment claims that Labor is working on. He said he's thankful for his initial benefits that allowed him to catch up with bills.

"They really are working hard. It's like one restaurant catering the whole island," he said. "A tedious job to handle all the claims needing payouts and at the same time weeding out the fraudulent ones. Not an easy task."

Dell'Isola said he's hoping to announce soon how much in payments will go out next.

35,776 displaced workers

Guam has at least 35,776 workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic through layoffs, furloughs or reduced work hours.

This is based on the reporting of 2,039 employers.

Initial unemployment claims reached 43,747 as of Tuesday, higher than COVID-19 unemployment data because of fraudulent claims and exclusion of self-employed individuals' PUA filings.