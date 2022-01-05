The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,351 tests run on Jan. 4.

Recent test samples sent off island for genome testing returned confirmations of the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 but no omicron variant, according to the Joint Information Center. DPHSS received the 10 new results from virus samples collected between Dec. 6 and 16 and sent to Hawaii Department of Health State Laboratory Division.

The JIC also noted 13 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals. The number of hospitalizations has seen a slow increase over the last couple of weeks from what were sub-10 numbers.

Thirty cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 20,088 officially reported cases, 273 deaths, 808 cases in active isolation, and 19,007 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 37.9.

As of Jan. 4, Guam has 129,906 fully vaccinated residents. This total includes children, which are broken down to:

• 12 – 17 years old: 12,630 residents

• 5 – 11 years old: 3,094 residents

An additional 343 residents received their booster shots and a total of 40,287 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents since Sept. 29, 2021, according to the JIC.

To date, 448 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Hawaii DOH State Lab Division for genome sequencing and identified a total of three hundred ten (310) COVID-19 cases infected with variants. DPHSS previously reported variants from results from the CDC and identified the following:

• 89 cases identified with the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant

• 14 cases identified with the B.1.429 Epsilon variant

• 4 cases identified with the B.1.351 Beta variant

• 202 cases identified with the Delta variant and its sublineages

• 1 case identified with the P.1 Gamma variant