Another $18 million in federal unemployment assistance has been batched this week and the payments should reach workers by early next week, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Tuesday.

The $18 million in the latest payment batch, including $1.6 million in withholding taxes, is for the following, he said:

$9.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

$8.9 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$76,000 in Lost Wages Assistance

Guam asked for an additional $330 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to get the local program through Sept. 4. Once approved, this brings Guam's total PUA and FPUC funding to more than $1 billion.

This is the largest pandemic assistance program for Guam that has kept some 30,000 workers, along with their families, from becoming homeless, hungry and in deeper financial trouble. The benefits cover up to 79 weeks.

PUA will no longer cover benefits after Sept. 4, and the job-search requirement among those receiving PUA is anticipated to be reinstated before then.

"I'm trying to build up the hireguam.com service with the employers, so maybe later part of next month, the site will be more robust for employees to register," Dell'Isola said.

Guam Labor encourages PUA recipients to take up skills certification training that would help them find new jobs or return to their old jobs with better skills.