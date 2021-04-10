19 Guam beach areas unsafe for swimming

HOLD OFF ON SWIMMING: Kids have fun at the Merizo Pier during the 52nd Annual Malesso Fiestan Tasi Water Festival on Oct. 20, 2019. The pier's waterfront is one of 19 beach areas that are not safe for swimming over the next several days. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

The results of 43 samples taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on April 8 identified that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, Togcha Beach main, Togcha Beach by the cemetery, Togcha Beach by Namo River

• Asan: Adelup Beach Park, Adelup Point Beach western side, Asan Bay Beach

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park, West Hagåtña Bay, Hagåtña Bay west storm drain

• Inarajan: Inarajan Bay

• Merizo: Merizo Pier/Mamaon Channel

• Piti: Piti Bay; Santos Memorial Beach Park

•  Talofofo: Talofofo Bay

• Umatac: Toguan Bay, Umatac Bay

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.

Jellyfish calendar

The next likely dates for jellyfish in Guam waters will be  May 4 to May 6.

