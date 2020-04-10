19 health care workers fall ill

Guam is seeing more health care professionals fall ill with COVID-19. Just about a week ago, officials confirmed five nurses had tested positive for COVID-19.

This week, 19 of Guam's health care workers are among those who've been diagnosed with the virus, according to Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. She said 13 of them caught the virus through health care settings. The remaining six contracted the virus possibly through community contact.

As of Thursday evening, Guam's confirmed cases increased by three to 128 total cases. There have been 33 recoveries, according to the Joint Information Center.

National and international experts have said medical professionals are at higher risk than the general public because they are on the front line of the COVID-19 response. Sometimes they tend to patients who have the virus but haven’t been diagnosed.

Help is on the way.

Two federal medical teams with a total of 24 nurses and doctors are en route to Guam, Del. Michael San Nicolas announced Thursday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent the teams.

Charles Esteves, Guam Civil Defense administrator, said GovGuam sent the request for federal medical teams on Wednesday.

COVID-19 clusters

DPHSS is investigating several clusters of COVID-19 cases.

As of April 8, DPHSS had linked COVID-19 cases to several group settings on Guam that remain under investigation:

• The Iglesia Ni Cristo, which has three churches on island, including in Yigo, Harmon and Agat: 11 positive cases

• A birthday party at a hotel: five positive cases

• Two health care settings: 17 positive cases

• Passengers from various United Airlines flights who were quarantined at different hotels: three positive cases

• United Airlines flight crew member: One infected. DPHSS did not specify the flight number or date of flight.

• Travelers from Honolulu who flew to Guam: Two infected. The date of their flight wasn’t specified.

Officials are asking that residents who were involved in any of these activities or were in these settings to call DPHSS staff, who will determine if you are a close contact with an individual who is COVID-19 positive. The Nurse's Hotline numbers are 480-7859/6760/6763/7883. The nurses are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Completed investigations

DPHSS recently closed out investigations into other cluster areas and events, which resulted in 22 cases. From March 14-20, officials were looking into:

• Hafa Adai Bingo Hall: two to three positive cases

• Sinajana Senior Citizens Center: three positive cases

• A golf trip to the Philippines: four positive cases – the golfer, his partner and two household contacts

• A couple who traveled to the Philippines resulted in the couple infecting two other people – a son and the son’s friend.

• Off-island social gathering – two sisters, a brother and one cousin tested positive

• A fundraising activity – three positive cases were confirmed in one household

More health care help

Esteves said the federal medical team with about two dozen doctors and nurses are separate from the team that the governor mentioned on Wednesday.

He said they continue to coordinate with the Department of Defense, which is sending a team to help the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors. About 40 from the III Marine Expeditionary Force were expected to have arrived on Guam.

The governor and Rear Adm. John Menoni, Joint Region Marianas commander, have said this group of medical professionals also will augment local medical teams.

Expanding hospital capacity

The assistance comes as local officials discuss increasing local hospital capacity. The governor's medical advisory group anticipates the number of COVID-19 patients will increase beyond Guam's 250-bed capacity by later this month and peak in June.

The number of beds available between Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and the GMH Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights is 350 – but the shortage of nurses to monitor those beds as needed reduces that capacity by 100, officials have said.

Additionally, two 50-bed stations are being deployed to Guam to increase bed capacity.

The National Stockpile has programmed more than 18,000 N95 masks, 43,000 gloves, 7,000 gowns, and more than 1,000 face shields.