Guam's 19 mayors and seven vice mayors took their oath of office Monday afternoon in a "simple, humble, limited but historic" ceremony in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural ceremony was held outdoors, in front of the Guam Museum in Hagåtña, and captured on Facebook live through Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's page.

The event took into account social distancing and extra precautions to avoid spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, organizers said.

Mayors, donning masks, were joined only by one family member.

The mayors and vice mayors "come from eclectic backgrounds, who range in age, and who bring an assortment of talents to the table," according to recently retired Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan.

"Through their adversity, they bring one commonality: a strong desire to serve you and all of the people of Guam," said Sablan, whose retirement may be recalled on Tuesday, when the mayors' council also elects the new set of officers including the president and vice president.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido administered the oath of office.

The governor, in her remarks, pledged her administration's continued commitment to "work very closely" with mayors and vice mayors.

"We will be right there with you, we will provide you the resources and the services that you need to provide for our people. That, I am saying, we will do," the governor said.

The Mayors' Council of Guam is implementing cost cutting measures and is weighing charging villagers for escorting funeral processions and processing residency verifications, among others, to survive a 10% budget cut.

Longest serving mayor

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio handed the certificates of election. The mayors and vice mayors were called in one by one, starting with the longest serving ones.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald led the pack. He served seven terms or 28 years, and is now serving his eighth term, for a total of 32 years.

McDonald also served as president of the mayors' council for several years.

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz followed; he served four terms or 16 years and is serving his fifth term for a total of 20 years.

The last ones to be called were those serving their first term, including Inarajan Mayor Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr., Yigo Mayor Anthony P. Sanchez, Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado, Dededo Vice Mayor Peter S. Benavente, Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves, and Yigo Vice Mayor Loreto Leones.

MCOG's Sablan said Leones is the "first full-bloodied Filipino to serve as vice mayor of Yigo."

"Folks, the pope (statue) is behind you, an Angel (host) is in front of you, your spouse or close family members is beside you, the Lord is above you, and the earth is below you," Sablan said. "Now it’s up to you to make things happen, to continue the services of our people, whatever they need or whatever they deserve. Today is the first day of greatness you can be and you can make."

This is the list of mayors:

Agana Heights Mayor Paul M. McDonald

Agat Mayor Kevin T. Susuico

Asan Maina Mayor Frankie A. Salas

Barrigada Mayor June U. Blas

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy C. Gogue

Dededo Mayor Melissa B. Savares

Hagåtña Mayor John A. Cruz

Inarajan Mayor Anthony P. Chargualaf Jr.

Mangilao Mayor Allan R.G. Ungacta

Merizo Mayor Ernest T. Chargualaf

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy A. Paco

Piti Mayor Jesse L.G. Alig

Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez

Sinajana Mayor Robert RDC. Hofmann

Talofofo Mayor Vicente S. Taitague

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera

Umatac Mayor Johnny A. Quinata

Yigo Mayor Anthony P. Sanchez

Yona Mayor Bill A. Quenga

Vice mayors: