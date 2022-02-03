There are now 19 more families who will help care for more than 400 foster children on Guam, according to the Mayors' Council of Guam.

The council had launched a campaign late last year, called the Gift of Family Campaign, to recruit 19 more foster families.

"Whether directly or indirectly attributed to our campaign, (Child Protective Services) has received 19 new foster families to date," Piti Mayor and MCOG President Jesse Alig stated in a release. "The real heroes in this story are the new foster parents who will provide a child with a loving and nurturing home."

After discussions with CPS and organizations involved in foster care, island mayors and vice mayors determined that recruiting new foster families was necessary.

The island had fewer than 40 active and licensed foster homes.

The success of the Gift of Family Campaign was made possible through the collaborative effort of Harvest House, the Archdiocese of Agana, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and media partners who helped spread awareness, according to the MCOG release.

The Gift of Family will continue through May "because there are still many children in need of a loving home," the release added. The council will be announcing future campaign efforts soon.

"We are truly blessed to have 19 families open their homes for our children in need of a safe place to be. Despite our public health challenges, families still manage to open their hearts to be that safe haven and comfort for these children. Si Yu'os Ma'ase!" Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares stated.