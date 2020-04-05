The Department of Public Health Laboratory reported 17 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The department conducted tests on 45 samples. 21 were returned negative and 7 were deemed inconclusive.

There were two additional cases confirmed that were clinically diagnosed. The Joint Information Center said the two individuals tested negative for the virus, but they have "imaging findings consistent with the virus and epidemiological links to confirmed cases." Because of this, they are being treated and counted as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total number of cases on Guam to 112.

There was good news reported on Sunday from the Joint Information Center. 23 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 including 8 individuals who are over the age of 60, which is said to be the most vulnerable.

Ten were men and 13 were women. Five of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 10 in central Guam, and 8 in the southern part of the island.

Six of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus while 13 had no travel history at all. Public Health said four recovered patients are pending determination if they had any travel history.

The number of confirmed cases does not include the 155 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The aircraft carrier is docked at Apra Harbor and the Navy has said none of the sailors have been hospitalized. Those who have tested positive are in isolation quarters on base while over 1,500 sailors who tested negative have been moved to local hotels to be quarantined for 14 days.