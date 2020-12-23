Guam has 19​ new cases of COVID-19 out of ​469​ tests, and 21 patients with the respiratory illness in civilian hospitals, the Joint Information Center reported on Wednesday night.

The tests were administered on Tuesday, according to the JIC. Twelve of the new cases were identified through contact tracing. ​Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.5, the JIC reported. The score has been tied to the easing of restrictions related to social gathering, dining at restaurants, and the number of people allowed in churches and stores.

The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Guam has had a sub-2.5 score for 19 days, according to Adelup. Just a little over a month ago, the score was in the 20s.

Also, over a month ago, hospitalizations at local hospitals, to include Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and Naval Hospital Guam were in the 70s and 80s.

Today's report of 21 hospitalizations is the lowest Guam has seen in months.

GMH has 19 COVID-19 patients, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit and three on ventilators.

GRMC has two patients, neither of whom are in ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam doesn't have any COVID-19 patients.

Officials continue to remind the community that Guam is still in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. They urge residents to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands, avoiding crowds, and practicing social distancing.

Since testing for the novel coronavirus on Guam started in March, Guam has confirmed a total of ​7,257 ​cases. There have been ​121​ deaths. As of Wednesday, there are 429 ​people in isolation and ​6,707 ​who have completed isolation.