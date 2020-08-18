There are 19 new COVID-19 cases reported today.

Four of the cases were identified through contact tracing. The rest are currently under investigation, according to the Joint Information Center.

That brings Guam’s total new confirmed cases to 577. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Also, 353 people have been released from isolation. Also, there are 219 active cases.

There are 14 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, four of whom are in the intensive care unit. One of those four is a man on a ventilator.

The positive rate, since testing started in March is 1.9%.