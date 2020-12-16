19 new positives out of 319 tests; CAR Score increases slightly to 1.6

There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 out of 319 tests performed on Tuesday, according to the latest report from the Joint Information Center.

Two cases were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

There are now 7,168 cases of COVID-19 since tests started in March. Guam has 119 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are 536 people in isolation and 6,513 who've completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score today is 1.6. The score was 1.3 in the last couple days. The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Officials said Guam ideal score is 5.0, though they’ve recently noted the ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Physicians Advisory on Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a physicians advisory on the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS reminds healthcare providers that patients value their recommendations to improve and maintain their health. These recommendations influence their decisions to obtain healthcare.

As outbreaks for COVID-19 continue to affect our communities, it is important to utilize all tools available in combating this pandemic. Therefore, DPHSS reminds physicians of the importance of highlighting the necessity of vaccination.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19. We encourage you and your staff to get vaccinated to reduce the occupational risk of infection and prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus to your patients.

The DPHSS plans to begin vaccination on Thursday, December 17, at Okkodo High School in Dededo, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccination will continue at Okkodo High School on Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The initial doses received will be offered to individuals that meet the criteria under Phase 1A (healthcare personnel).