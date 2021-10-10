There have been 33 suicide ideation cases in the current and previous school year with 19 of those student cases referred to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

“The statistics are based on consultations with school counselors regarding suicide ideation. We can only track the students that are identified by school personnel and referred to school counselors,” said Guam Department of Education District Lead Psychologist Nadine Cepeda.

Cepeda noted that a few students are duplicated in the count due to their involvement in different incidents. She is in charge of the GDOE Student Support Division.

Based on the numbers provided, it appears that up to 14 students have not been referred to support outside of school following initial contact with a school guidance counselor.

As it stands, school counselors conduct screenings of students who have suicide ideation. Using a suicide checklist, the student’s risk level is gauged and the scale ranges from high and moderate to low.

“Interventions are actually made to refer to the school-based behavioral health. However, if you read the chapter they must consult with the licensed mental health if it's immediate and bring them to Guam Behavioral Health,” Cepeda said. “This unfortunately has been what we’re dealing with in our community even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last week, three counselors have consulted with me on suicides, real serious cases.”

She took on one of the high-risk cases, conducted home visits and the student was admitted to GBHWC for safety.

While the student in the case was referred, Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the Legislature's committee on education, pointed out that the standard operating procedure does not call for referrals of students identified through the risk assessment as low risk.

This delay was attributed to the process involved in complying with current statute and obtaining informed parental consent within 45 days of mental or psychological assessment or screening of a student exhibiting warning signs of suicide ideation.

Time is of the essence when responding to a student who is contemplating suicide. But, GDOE can’t provide immediate support to students, as it should under the American School Counselor Association, ASCA, 2020 best practices for several reasons.

Added to the SOP recently, Chapter 17 pulls directly from ASCA’s position on response, which states, “When becoming aware of a student considering suicide, school counselors assert their ethical and legal responsibility to report suspected suicide risk to parents/guardians and the appropriate authorities.”

If school counselors are required to use assessments, screening or any other instrument to determine the suicide risk, ASCA advocates that they are never required to negate any level of risk or harm as students may tell school counselors what they believe will get them out from scrutiny, according to the senator.

Chapter 12, however, does not allow for this to occur straight away; it details the process school guidance counselors must follow before immediate support is given to a student.

“The child is still going to go home and you only have four district psychologists in GDOE, there’s a load now of mental health needs because of COVID-19,” Nelson said. “There’s going to be a delay in service to the child during the whole process of one, two, three and four (sessions) before they get the support."

She asked GDOE to think about the matter and make an amendment to the SOP to get students support they need immediately. In the same SOP, part C states counselors are to provide daily supportive counseling until the student is stabilized so that means they have to continue to support even if there is no referral to GBHWC. It also states that school counselors shall use the Columbia Suicide severity rating scale to assess a student’s suicide risk.

“Are we going to fix that in the SOP? Because right here it says that school counselors should not be assigning it, but, in the SOP, it’s telling counselors to assign these levels of risk,” Nelson said.

But according to Cepeda, school counselors are utilizing a screener, not an assessment.

“Again in the screener in the Columbia Suicide Risk Assessment, it (uses) yes, no, yes, no. It’s the second screener on the checklist that determines high, medium and low. Again, we are never negating it,” Cepeda said.

According to Cepeda, suicide risk assessments are far more comprehensive in determining whether admission is warranted.

“They are not doing that, they are determining what the risk level is and two, what direction,” Cepeda said.

She said school counselors consult with mental health professionals to determine recommendations, develop a safety plan for the student and guide the direction of the response.

“When they consult based on certain questions, we determine what needs to be done. (We) provide internal and external coping skills that they identify for the students, then they also provide resources and numbers that they can have access to,” Cepeda said.

Cepeda has been consulted quite often and said, if a case warrants, it’s referred to GBHWC.

“We’re not doing anything different and again if it's immediate we’ll send them; they’ll consult with the nurse and the principal and if it warrants it then we will call 911,” Cepeda said.

Four district school psychologists

Another compounding factor is that GDOE only has four district school psychologists who can administer assessments.

This concerned Nelson, who presumed that “there must be a backlog, because of the mental health needs that were impacted by COVID-19.”

Although Cepeda said school counselors have received training to conduct these assessments, district school psychologists can’t see all the students.

“There are only three or four of us now. Those counselors are the front lines and the gatekeeper and we don’t see them,” Cepeda said. “Then on the 46th day, they actually then do assessments, by then it's way too late. So what do we do in place? They sill consult and if it really warrants then we do a safety plan, you inform the parent of the safety plan and if it warrants to go to GBHWC.”

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez took responsibility for contributing to the delay, indicating that when he joined GDOE, Behavioral Health had indicated there was an “over” referral of students.

“I do have to take responsibility for that. I made the decision to invest in having a strong team of district school psychologists to provide internal support. So I think that’s part of the reason why the referrals don’t go out immediately to Behavioral Health,” Fernandez said.

Focus on the school counselors and the suicide risk assessment of students was prompted by a grievance filed over the summer by 25 GDOE school counselors relative to their roles in the process and the conflicting SOPs.

After meeting with 40 school counselors Monday, Nelson opted to continue dialogue with GDOE and address the issues through future working sessions.