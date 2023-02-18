A minor accused a 19-year-old man of asking for, and sending her, inappropriate content on social media.

Joshua Quiambao, 19, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with electronic enticement of a child and attempted possession of child pornography as second-degree felonies and indecent electronic display to a child as a third-degree felony.

According to the charging documents, the minor, 17, told officers with the Guam Police Department that on Jan. 11, Quiambao allegedly touched her inappropriately. She told him to stop and had to push his hands away, according to the report.

The minor explained the two had been dating since Dec. 11, 2022.

The 17-year-old girl said that the two exchanged pictures on social media, but said, "that about two weeks after dating, defendant asked for pictures of her breasts" despite Quiambao allegedly being aware she was a minor, documents state.

"(The victim) said that (the) defendant asked every other day, sometimes two times a day, for pictures of her breasts," the magistrate's complaint, filed Wednesday, alleged. The minor admitted she sent Quiambao pictures "because (the) defendant wouldn't stop."

Additionally, the minor accused Quiambao of sending her a photo of his private parts and an audio recording of himself moaning.

The complaint stated that a family member of the 17-year-old deleted the photos. The family member said the photo showed Quiambao's private parts, but did not show his face.

The same family member also told police she deleted the messages between the minor and Quiambao because she did not want the victim to remember the incident.

After being charged, Quiambao was released by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the magistrate summary report issued by the Office of the Attorney General.

If convicted, the Attorney General's Office calculated Quiambao's potential sentence is a maximum of 21 years.