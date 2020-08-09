At about 6:27 p.m. on Aug. 6, police officers saw a Toyota Corolla with no front license plate passing them in Dededo near the Northern Region Health Center. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with their lights and sirens going, however the driver kept turning and going down various streets, court documents state.

During the pursuit, the officer was able to see the driver was a man, later identified as Damon Mendiola Pangelinan, also known as Damon Patrick Lee Mendiola Pangelinan, 19, court documents state. The officer also observed a woman sitting in the front passenger seat, according to court documents.

On Chalan Binadu the driver came to a stop and fled into the jungle. The officer was able to detain the passenger who identified the driver, documents state.

Later that day an officer with Guam Police Department received a message from a man wanting to turn himself in. The man allegedly said he had a baggie containing methamphetamine in his right pocket. The officer located the baggie which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, court documents state.

Pangelinan was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony, eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor, according to court documents.