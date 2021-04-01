190 sexual assaults reported in 2020

A majority of Guam’s sexual assaults aren’t reported to the Guam Police Department, according to the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence.

A ceremony will be held today proclaiming April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevent Month and Youth Month. It also proclaims the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This will be streamed live on 2 p.m. guamcoalition.org's Facebook.

This year’s theme is "We Stand Together." Throughout the month will be a series of events and activities to raise public awareness on sexual assault and family violence.

The coalition said there are other alarming statistics they’ve gathered for in 2020:

• 190 cases of sexual assault reported;

• An estimated 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to police;

• An increase in child abuse by close to 5% - with approximately 1,000 cases referred to Child Protective Services.

‘With growing concern and wanting to minimize the number of cases, our April Planning Committee have worked hard over the last few months to plan activities that focus on changing the culture that fosters these crimes, on education, and outreach to help reduce these numbers,” said Cynthia Cabot, the coalition's executive director.

“So, we stand together with our partners ... in solidarity against sexual assault, against child abuse and against the acts of violence in our community ... and stand together to support the victims/survivors in our midst.”

This year’s activities include:

• 2021 Guam Collaboration Project Roundtable entitled “Reflecting on History & Culture to Address Violence in Our Communities.” Registration is open to the public at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/March21GCPR

• April 14: Wave in the Villages

• April 17: Outreach at the mall

• April 28: Denim Day. Wear your favorite denim piece in support of all sexual assault, domestic violence, victim awareness and celebrating Guam’s youths’ initiatives organized by GCASAFV, additionally, it is being coordinated by Erica’s House and UOG social work students

Residents are asked to use #SAAM, #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth, or #SexualAssaultAwareness to post on social media to raise awareness and hopefully bring an end to sexual assault.

Another way to participate this month is to wear the color teal to honor survivors and keep the conversation going.

Since 2001, April has been designated the month of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Youth Month and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

For more information about any of these events, contact Cynthia Cabot at 671-479-2277 or via email at cynthia@guamcoalition.org. Visit them online at guamcoalition.org or ncedsv.org.