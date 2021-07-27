Jolene Toves | jolene@postguam.com

Excitement and joy filled the Southern High School Campus as car horns blared and parents shouted congratulations to the last graduating class of 2021 from Guam Department of Education high schools.

Guam Education Board Chairman Mark Mendiola commended the 192 high school seniors for their commitment to completing this chapter in their lives.

The summer graduates of 2021 hail from all public high schools.

Southern High, George Washington High, Tiyan High, J.P Success Academy, Okkodo High, John F. Kennedy High and Simon Sanchez High schools came together on Monday to host the Rainbow Drive-thru graduation ceremony.

“Rainbow graduates, we join you in the celebration with your family, relatives, friends and mentors because of your accomplishments,” Mendiola said.

Rainbow graduates were able to make up for credits they lacked for graduation during the regular school year.

Southern graduate Princess San Miguel had mixed emotions.

“I’m very nervous, I am so happy I am going to get out of here. It was hard especially with COVID,” said San Miguel who shared that she will be taking care of her grandfather now that she's done with school.

Other students like Angelo Alteros said, “It's a little surreal.”

Alteros said that while earning credits for graduation was easy toward the end, it was a bit rough earlier in the year when the pandemic shut down schools.

Rainbow graduate Jonalyn Babauta also felt challenged to earn the credits she needed for graduation.

“It feels good, I mean it’s pretty late in the summer, but, at least I did it,” said Babauta who is headed stateside to visit family, before deciding on whether college is for her.

Mendiola, described these graduates and all Class of 2021 graduates as resilient, noting the challenges they faced.

“You were able to withstand and recover quickly from difficulties that faced all of us because of a global pandemic,” Mendiola said.

He urged them to stay resilient.

“Your education journey does not end here, it only continues and your life will have many complexities that you will have to deal with as an adult. Remember, you are the author in the next chapter of your life.” Mendiola said. “Do not wait for the school bell to ring; you have to do it on your own from here on out. ”