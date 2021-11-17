An additional $193 million will be poured into Guam's roads, drinking water system and internet access after President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law on Monday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was among the bipartisan audience of federal and state officials on the White House lawn to witness the sweeping Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signing.

"It's a tremendous honor to represent Guam and the territories at this historic ceremony," the governor said in a statement. "Guam stands to receive $193 million to improve and modernize local infrastructure while developing new opportunities to address the climate crisis."

Del. Michael San Nicolas said the infrastructure package is one of two measures he and his office have been "working hard to secure."

"Guam can expect a permanent 2.5 times the annual increase in our highway funds to approximately $45 million and access to billions in public transportation grants, and grants to expand and harden our broadband and water infrastructure," San Nicolas said.

He said his work continues "to secure remaining provisions for Guam in the Build Back Better agenda that we hope to tackle this week."

The delegate said he will provide a comprehensive review of what's secured and what's in store for Guam.

"We were of the opinion that addressing one and not both bills could be confusing – it has been quite a bit in the states – so (we) intended to do a single update, but I guess the administration is forcing the timing," he said.

Invitations

Adelup said the president invited the governor to attend the bill signing.

That invitation was received right before the governor was scheduled to return to Guam from New York after meetings with bond raters, the governor's office said.

"I want to thank the Biden administration for this special invitation. It was great to see my colleagues from the other states as well as congressional leaders. These resources will go directly to addressing our infrastructure challenges, such as roads, bridges, village streets and broadband. More importantly, this bill will provide quality jobs for our people," the governor said.

San Nicolas said the Biden administration also invited him to the bill signing "but we were on Guam working to tackle the overwhelming drug problem facing our island."

Breakdown

Both the governor's office and San Nicolas provided an outline of what Guam expects to receive from the infrastructure package:

• $95 million over five years to rebuild Guam's roads and bridges through the Territorial Highway Program.

• $11 million over five years to improve public transportation options.

• A minimum allocation of $25 million to help provide broadband coverage across Guam, including providing access to more than 51,000 island residents who currently lack it.

• $2.5 million to protect Guam from cyberattacks.

• More than $30 million over five years to improve water infrastructure and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

• Some $30 million for airport infrastructure development over five years.

In addition to these direct resources, Guam also stands to benefit from other provisions of the legislation.

The bipartisan package will deliver new federal investments in America's infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways, as well as improving broadband infrastructure and electric grid and water systems.

Its signing notched a feat that eluded Biden's predecessor in the White House, the Washington Post reported.

According to Adelup, the governor "was among a select group of bipartisan leaders and key business representatives across the country who were instrumental in the negotiations leading up to the bill’s passage."