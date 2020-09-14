1945 law payments deducted from war survivors' claims

At least 21 of Guam's World War II survivors recently were awarded war claims with deductions anywhere from $22.09 to about $2,000.

The amounts deducted were for the compensation that the war survivors already received under a 1945 law.

The people of Guam suffered through the Japanese occupation of the island from December 1941 to July 1944, from forced labor to torture, rape and murder.

In 1945, Congress passed the Guam Meritorious Claims Act, which authorized the Secretary of the Navy to appoint a claims commission to adjudicate and settle war claims not in excess of $5,000.

These deductions are stated in the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission's "final decisions" dated Aug. 25, 2020.

Because of the deductions, the war survivors who were supposed to receive $10,000 or $12,000 will end up receiving anywhere from $7,558 to $11,977.91.

In the final decisions, the commission said a 2016 law "required" it "to deduct, from a payment made to a compensable Guam victim, amounts paid to such victim under the Guam Meritorious Claims Act of 1945, Public Law 79-224."

The commission has been adjudicating war claims filed under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act of 2016. Del. Michael San Nicolas' technical corrections bill amended the 2016 statute, and that bill became law in March of this year.

So far, the commission has awarded claims of $10,000 to $12,000.

These were for war injuries, forced labor, forced march, internment and hiding to evade internment. War survivors or their surviving spouses or children can claim up to $25,000 for war deaths, rape and torture.

Here are some of the war claims awarded with deductions from a 1945 law:

Deduction, $1,582.89; final award, $8,417.11

Deduction, $920.27; final award, $9,079.73

Deduction, $330; final award, $9,670

Deduction, $465; final award, $9,535.

Deduction, $787.91; final award, $9,212.09

Deduction, $755.61; final award, $9,244.39

Deduction, $51.12; final award, $9,948.88

Deduction, $344.92; final award, $11,655.08

Deduction, $91.12; final award, $9,908.88

Deduction, $124.63; final award, $9,875.37

Deduction, $275.41; final award, $9,724.59

Deduction, $310; final award, $11,690

Deduction, $22.09; final award, $11,977.91

Deduction, $124.62; final award, $11,875.38

Deduction, $51.12; final award, $9,948.88

Deduction, $33; final award, $11,967

Deduction, $41.72; final award, $9,958.28

Deduction, $123; final award, $11,877

(Complete document unavailable); final award, $7,558

(Complete document unavailable); final award, $9,958

(Complete document unavailable); final award, $9,450

Once a final decision is listed for a claim, that means the commission's work has been completed and it is now up to the Department of the Treasury to pay the claim.

San Nicolas on Thursday said an additional $14.92 million was set aside to fund the remaining war claims.

The delegate announced that the Department of the Interior has notified the Government of Guam that $65,109,936 in Section 30 funds was remitted. Section 30 funds are federal income taxes paid by military and other federal personnel on Guam and paid in advance to GovGuam.