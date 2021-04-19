$194M in EIP 3 payments processed

The Guam of Revenue and Taxation has processed 74,500 Economic Impact Payments totaling $194.5 million.

DRT received notification of the approval of Guam’s Third Economic Impact Payment April 10 and processed approximately 20,000 payments totaling $53.84 million on that day.

EIP 3 was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021.

Most eligible people will get the third Economic Impact Payment automatically and won’t need to take additional action.

DRT will use available information to determine eligibility and issue the EIP 3 payment to eligible people who:

• Have a validly filed and processed 2020 tax return

• Have a validly filed and processed 2019 tax return if the 2020 return has not been submitted or is not validly processed yet

• Did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return but filed an Economic Impact Payment for NonFilers (EIP-NF) form on or before November 21, 2020.

• Are federal benefit recipients as of December 31, 2020 who do not usually file a tax return and received Social Security and Railroad Retirement Board benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veteran benefit recipients in 2020.

DRT will use information from the IRS to determine eligibility for EIP-3.

DRT has launched its EIP 3 Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com.

The EIP Lookup Portal will allow for taxpayers to obtain information on their EIP 1, EIP 2, and EIP 3 Program payments.

EIP 3 Processing Date Total Payments were processed on the following dates:

• Saturday, April 10: $ 53,839,424

• Tuesday, April 13: $ 35,127,767

• Wednesday, April 14: $ 37,061,899

• Thursday April 15: $ 35,019,483

• Friday, April 16: $ 33,464,386

Total EIP 3 Program Payments as of April 16: $194,512,959