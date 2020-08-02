The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising Guam's total to 359. Officials also announced the first phase of testing at the Department of Corrections.

At DOC, 195 personnel, including uniformed officers and civilians were tested, according to Maj. Antone Aguon.

DPHSS will hold drive-thru and walk-in community testing from 9 a.m.-noon on Aug. 4 at the Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church along Route 4 in Chalan Pago. The test was previously to be held at the mayor’s office.

DPHSS tests DOC employees

One DOC recruit tested positive in April, which led officials to test several officers and at least two inmates. In June, a DOC officer tested positive.

According to JIC, DPHSS started COVID-19 testing at DOC on Thursday.

The tests are meant to establish baseline data of staff, inmates and detainees, according to the JIC press release.

DOC employees were swabbed Thursday by DPHSS nurses.

Testing of inmates and detainees will be scheduled for a later date, officials stated.

Testing will be done in a phased approach to allow for continued operations of the facility.

DPHSS is coordinating with DOC and the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority to train GMHA nursing staff working at DOC to take over testing.

DOC’s operations plan will be followed to ensure operations are not disrupted or compromised in any way when testing is underway.

50 active cases

Two of the cases reported contact to previously confirmed cases and were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center. The press release doesn’t say how the third person contracted the virus.

There are 50 active COVID-19 cases. Since isolation and testing started, 304 people have completed and been released from isolation. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at five.

Of the total, 310 are civilians and 49 are military service members.