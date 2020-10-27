Guam saw four deaths linked with the novel coronavirus - three on Monday and one on Sunday night, according to the Joint Information Center.

Officials also reported 120 new cases on Monday, raising the total number of cases on Guam to 4,336 since testing started in March.

There were 75 other cases reported on Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 195 over three days.

A 28-year-old man is Guam’s 72nd COVID-19-related fatality.

The death occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient had underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC the same day and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 73rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. She tested positive on Oct. 15, but no information was available on her hospital admission date.

The 74th COVID-related fatality occurred at the GMH at approximately 12:12 p.m. Monday. The patient was a 88-year-old male with underlying health conditions complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 11 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 75th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at Naval Hospital at approximately 4:24 p.m. Monday. The patient was a 74-year-old male with underlying health conditions, complicated by COVID-19. He was admitted to on Oct. 17 and tested positive upon admission.

“No words can truly express the heartfelt sorrow that we all feel for the passing of a loved one. To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “There will come a day when social distancing and wearing a mask will no longer be required, but we don't anticipate that day to come soon. Please do whatever is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning.”

4,336 cases since March

Of the 4,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,658 cases in active isolation and 2,603 have completed isolation.

These 120 cases were confirmed over a three day period, between Oct. 23-25, the JIC stated.

The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

• 87 on Oct. 23

• 92 on Oct. 24

• 16 on Oct. 25

GFD has 2 new COVID-19 cases

The Guam Fire Department also confirmed two COVID-19 cases today. One was assigned to the incident command post and the other was assigned to the Umatac fire station. GFD stated.

Decontamination was performed and testing of firefighters at the Umatac Fire Station will be conducted, according to GFD.

Hotline ready to help

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.