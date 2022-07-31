Nearly 200 Guam Department of Education (GDOE) high school students islandwide are scheduled to receive their hard-earned diplomas during the rainbow graduation ceremony.

"The teachers really tried to both push and support their (school year 2021-2022) students to do well and make up their credits as much as they can,” said Joe Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction at GDOE.

Rainbow graduations are held for students that lacked the required credits before their originally scheduled graduation but caught up during GDOE’s summer school program.

The rainbow graduation ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, at Okkodo High School.

An estimated 195 students are preparing to turn their tassels from right to left at the northern high school.

There were 192 rainbow graduates during GDOE’s school year 2020-2021.