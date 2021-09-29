Guam's 196th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 28.

The patient was a 59-year-old male, according to the Joint Information Center. The man had not been vaccinated, officials said. He also had other health concerns, officials said.

“Each person that we lose to COVID-19 is one too many, and our hearts go out to their families and friends during their time of grieving,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “In this fight, we must use all the tools at our disposal, including masks, social distancing, vaccination, and even COVID-19 treatment.”

Get tested

Officials continue to urge people to look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. Anyone who has trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face, should be brought to emergency medical care immediately, or 911 should be called.

Individuals who are sick are advised to:

● Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

● Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath,

fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots now available

Booster shots are now available at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for people who had a normal immune response to the first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, but because of time, antibody levels are beginning to wane.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only FDA authorized vaccine to administer as a booster. The following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech if they completed the Pfizer-BioNTech series (first two doses) and it has been 6 months or more since the second dose:

● Anyone age 65+

● Anyone age 18 - 64 with underlying medical conditions

● Anyone 18 - 64 with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation. This includes healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire, K-12 teachers and support staff, university faculty, daycare employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, USPS workers, corrections workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers.