196th death: Man, 59, was not vaccinated

Guam's 196th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 59-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He was a known positive case.

“Each person that we lose to COVID-19 is one too many, and our hearts go out to their families and friends during their time of grieving,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “In this fight, we must use all the tools at our disposal, including masks, social distancing, vaccination, and even COVID-19 treatment.”

People are encouraged to seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if they have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face, according to JIC.

Guam has reported 46 deaths this month alone.

Booster shots available soon

Booster will be available starting Friday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for people who had a normal immune response to the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but because of time, antibody levels are beginning to wane. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only FDA-authorized booster. The following groups are eligible for a booster shot if it has been six months or more since the second dose:

• Anyone age 65 or older;

• Anyone age 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions;

• Anyone 18 to 64 with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation such as health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, kindergarten to 12th-grade teachers and support staff, university faculty, daycare employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, Postal Service workers, corrections workers, public transit workers, and grocery store workers.

If eligible, make your booster appointment at tinyurl.com/vaxguam. Walk-ins are accepted but should be prepared for longer wait times.

66 hospitalized, 192 new cases

Sixty-six patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 35 were unvaccinated.

Seventeen patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and 10 of them were on ventilators.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,386 tests performed on Sept. 28. Seventy-six cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 14,897 officially reported cases, 196 deaths, 3,530 cases in active isolation, and 11,171 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 risk score is 22.9. The safe threshold is 2.5.