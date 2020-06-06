197 approved for GEDA's small business grant; some for $50

At least 197 small businesses interrupted by COVID-19 crisis have so far been approved for the Guam Economic Development Authority's pandemic assistance grant, with awards ranging from $50 to $10,000.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola on Friday also said there were 27 who were disapproved, primarily because they didn't meet the eligibility criteria.

Some 85% of the applications submitted were deemed "incomplete," she said.

Approved applications are sent by batch to the Department of Administration for check preparation and mailing.

The first 25 checks will be mailed on Monday, according to Administration Director Edward Birn.

A grant award of $50 means the crisis-impacted small business is making about $200 a month, or about $2,400 a year in gross earnings.

Among the applicants are home-based businesses, salons and barber shops, retailers, restaurants and food trucks.

The average grant award is $1,000 to $2,000 for the first round, which covers smaller businesses with $500,000 or less in annual gross receipts and that have not received federal help, Mendiola said.

Overwhelming response

Since launching its small business pandemic assistance grant on May 19, using federal money, GEDA has received overwhelming response from small businesses severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this grant program, GEDA is using $20 million from the nearly $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, or CARES Act, funding that GovGuam received.

The second half of the program covers small businesses with up to $1.5 million in annual gross receipts, regardless of federal award status under other programs.

GEDA goes in chronological order in opening emails and assembling files prior to assigning an application number, Mendiola said.

As of June 5, GEDA had issued 1,015 application numbers, which correspond to applications turned in through May 23, she said.

The first three days of the grant accounted for the largest concentration of applications turned in.

While applications have since slowed, they are still coming in daily, Mendiola said.

Mendiola said 85% of applications have been submitted incomplete, likely to cause delays in processing applicants’ awards.

These include:

Applicants not turning in all required gross receipt taxes

Business licenses not matching the names on GRTs

GRT pages are turned in that are illegible or do not display amounts

Applicants not disclosing on the application whether they received money from federal programs including Economic Injury Disaster Loans or the Paycheck Protection Program.

GEDA posted a list of applicant numbers and names in alphabetical order on its website, www.investguam.com, under the Guam Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant tab.