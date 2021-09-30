197th COVID-19-related death was vaccinated man, 76

Guam’s 197th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 76-year-old man who was vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

“Once again, a family is faced with devastating loss,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We mourn with them as a community and for each person affected by this virus. Remember to safely check in with one another, to be compassionate, and to continue doing what works – wearing masks, washing hands, watching distance, and getting vaccinated."

Hospitalized: 58

There were 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 35 were unvaccinated, according to JIC.

Fourteen were in the Intensive Care Unit and eight of them were on ventilators.

The majority of the patients were at Guam Memorial Hospital.

3 test positive at GDOE schools

The Guam Department of Education confirmed three positive cases for COVID-19 involving employees at Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, Finegayan Elementary School, and Tiyan High School. Close contacts were notified and will be scheduled for testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until cleared to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting are taking place to ensure the building is ready for regular hours of operation Friday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,295 tests performed on Sept. 29. A total of 49 cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 15,041 officially reported cases.

(Daily Post Staff)