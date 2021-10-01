198th COVID-19-related death reported

Guam’s 198th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 29.

The patient was a 66-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. He tested positive a week before he died.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio send their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

"For those who grieve, may your loved one’s memories live forever in your hearts. Though these times (are) unprecedented, our people’s resilient spirit and unwavering commitment to do what is best for one another will help us forge ahead to protect those we love.”

59 hospitalized patients

Fifty-nine patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 35 were unvaccinated, according to JIC.

Twenty-nine patients were at Guam Memorial Hospital, 27 were at GRMC and three patients were at Naval Hospital Guam.

Seven were in the Intensive Care Unit at GMH, five were receiving care at GRMC ICU and one at the Navy Hospital ICU.

127 new cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 out of 928 tests performed on Sept. 30. Fifty cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 15,168 officially reported cases, 198 deaths, 3,598 cases in active isolation, and 11,372 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 25.4, 10 times the government of Guam's safe threshold.

