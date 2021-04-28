$1B in total Guam unemployment aid request; $19.3M in PUA out next week

Guam's total requested unemployment benefits assistance from the federal government has now reached more than $1.065 billion — that's more than the local government's annual General Fund revenues.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Tuesday provided data showing total unemployment aid funding so far made available or allotted for Guam is $735.245 million, of which nearly 86% has been distributed so far to some 30,000 pandemic-displaced workers.

It's the single largest COVID-19 pandemic assistance for Guam, preventing homelessness, hunger and deeper financial ruin for a large percentage of the population of about 165,000.

Dell'Isola said the remaining amount of $104.696 million-plus won't be enough to cover anticipated claims until early September. That is why GDOL recently requested additional funding for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs to cover anticipated claims through Sept. 4.

The additional request amounted to $330.24 million.

This brings the total requested amount for Guam's unemployment aid program during the pandemic to more than $1.065 billion as of April 13, Dell'Isola said. The amount is broken down as follows:

• $534.585 million in PUA.

• $485.900 million in FPUC.

• $45 million in Lost Wages Assistance.

$19.3M to be distributed

On Tuesday, GDOL batched another $19.3 million in unemployment claims, and the payments should be able to reach claimants by early next week, Dell'Isola said.

The latest batch of claims payments is for the following: $9.7 million for PUA; $9.5 million for FPUC; and $117,000 for LWA. The amounts are inclusive of $1.7 million in withholding tax.

Dell'Isola thanked his team at the Guam Department of Labor, which was able to set up a complicated program within months and continues to run it to address pandemic needs.

Job search

Dell'Isola said GDOL as of Tuesday continues to evaluate the suspended job-search requirement for PUA claimants, trying to balance the requirement with the amount of jobs available.

Once the waiver is lifted, workers will be required to show weekly proof that they are actively looking for a job as a condition of continuing to receive PUA.

More businesses have been expanding operations after more than a year of pandemic constraints, while the governor is looking to reopen tourism by May.