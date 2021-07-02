$1B project to construct hospital, other facilities could begin in late 2022

Lawmakers have now spent two days discussing legislation intended to help finance the construction of a new medical campus, including a new hospital and facilities for the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

With the goal to break ground by October 2022, administration officials told lawmakers they are working on an accelerated timeline.

"If we are going to go to market to get the lease financing, we certainly have to have all the details as much as possible," Christina Garcia, public finance manager at the Guam Economic Development Authority, told lawmakers Wednesday. "We would keep moving forward on getting all the studies done. ... We have our financing structure and I think in the next month or so we're going to start approaching our federal partners to put it on their radar so that in the next few months, they can see where they can help us."

The construction of a new public hospital alone would cost more than $740 million, plus $21 million to support the current facility's reaccreditation, according to estimates from the Army Corps of Engineers. GovGuam estimates place the new hospital at $817 million, assuming a 10% cost escalation.

The new Behavioral Health and Public Health facilities are estimated to cost $100 million each, and there are additional infrastructure costs to consider as well.

The governor has said she intends to pledge $300 million from American Rescue Plan funding to partially cover expenses for the campus, although a final spending plan is still pending federal guidance.

Bill 121-36, the 21st Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Construction Act of 2021, authorizes the government to enter into a lease-back arrangement with a contractor for the construction and maintenance of the Healthcare Center of Excellence.

Revenues pledged for lease-back payments include up to $35 million of earned income tax credit reimbursements available for fiscal year 2022 only, and up to $35 million in annual General Fund appropriations. The government of Guam may also use federal funds and other financing options.

The bill has the backing of the governor and all three agencies under its purview – the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Behavioral Health and Public Health – but lawmakers still spent significant time dissecting the financing schemes in the bill and other details of the new medical campus.

Lease payments estimated at $60 million

Speaker Therese Terlaje noted that the health care financing task force estimated more than $60 million in annual lease payments, about twice as much as the proposed payment stream in Bill 121. That is based on $767 million, the remainder after deducting $300 million from ARP moneys from the total funding needs, according to Terlaje.

On Wednesday, Garcia said the $60 million figure is a preliminary amount, as costs are still being finalized.

Phased construction

Construction of the medical campus is anticipated to occur in phases, with Public Health first in line. The agency lost its main facility in 2019 following an electrical fire and already has federal grants in tow for certain capital projects. The new public hospital will be the next phase, and will likely be the most complicated phase, while the Behavioral Health facility will encompass the third phase.

Eagles Field in Mangilao, which is federal property, is being eyed as the more advantageous location for the medical campus. At 102 acres, with the possibility to obtain more land, the three main health care facilities have already been factored into the acreage, according to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

The Department of Land Management is currently conducting a three-pronged survey of Eagles Field, after receiving right of entry from the military.

Perez-Posadas said handing off the property to the local government would be done through either a transfer or a lease.

On Thursday, the speaker questioned why the property could not be returned to the government of Guam and then to the original landowners, who may then lease it to GovGuam.

"As opposed to, we're going to enter into a lease with the federal government and then we're going to do a lease-back with a private developer. That seems to contradict our policy we already have with Guam law regarding the return of land to original landowners," Terlaje said.