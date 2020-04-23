$1M approved to keep Grab-N-Go running through summer

It’s going to cost about $1 million in local funding to continue providing 12,000 breakfasts and 12,000 lunches daily to local families through the summer. The meals are distributed at 12 school sites.

Guam Department of Education’s school lunch program expanded after classes were canceled to help provide meals to children during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The meals – available Monday to Friday – are for children ages 18 and younger. It started with about 8,000 lunches a day, then was expanded to 10,000 then 12,000 as officials saw more people lining up for food. GDOE also added breakfast to the daily meals to help ensure children got at least two healthy meals a day – something many parents have said is a great help particularly as many families have seen reduced incomes as jobs or work hours are cut.

However, to keep the program going after what should have been the last day of classes, May 22, Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they would need help with funding.

He spoke to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio who said Adelup will reimburse the local share of the cost for the program, which is mostly federally funded.

"I approved $1 million to GDOE to continue on with food distribution. That's been done two days ago," the governor said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Right now, the education department is working to finalize details with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to see what can be approved over the summer, said GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

Additionally, GDOE has been working with nonprofit organizations and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority to distribute emergency commodities.

Meals are being distributed to needy families and Fernandez said distribution will continue over the summer as well.

GDOE is an eligible recipient of the Emergency Food Assistance Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service.

According to GDOE, 26,144 units of food commodities have been delivered with more than 45,000 more scheduled for delivery, equating to about 100,946 pounds of food reaching island homes.

To ensure food reaches the people who need it most, GDOE partnered with several nonprofits that assist in providing meals to the community. Some of the organizations include Adult Day Care with the Senior Citizens Program, Catholic Social Service, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Guma' Mami, Oasis, Salvation Army, Sanctuary, St. Dominic's, Westcare and Kåmalen Karidåt.