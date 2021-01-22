The prosecutor in the case against a man accused in the beheading of 51-year-old Andrew Ray Castro wants the defendant to be held in jail on $1 million cash bail.

Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas, 40, a former Department of Youth Affairs officer, has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam with murder and aggravated assault in the commission of a felony.

Castro was found by his wife decapitated inside the Vales Apartments in Santa Rita on Tuesday afternoon.

During a magistrate’s hearing before Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther said the high bail request was due to the “heinous nature of these actions.”

However, the hearing was postponed to this afternoon after both the Public Defender Service Corporation and the Alternate Public Defender both had conflicts. Attorney Gloria Rudolph was appointed to represent Ornellas.

Ornellas told police he was using methamphetamine in the victim's apartment in Santa Rita at the time, according to court documents.

Police received a call from the apartment around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The victim's wife was found distraught outside the apartment and told a responding police officer her husband is dead.

"The officer entered the apartment and observed a lifeless, decapitated male sitting in a wheelchair," court documents state.

The wife told police she had seen her husband alive and well earlier that morning when she left for work.

The victim's wife told police that when she left the apartment for work, her husband was with Ornellas, and that her husband did not appear to be in any distress.

"She reported that no other person was in the apartment – except for Ornellas and Andrew – when she left for work," the prosecution stated in court documents.

After police found Ornellas, and after having advised the suspect of his rights, the prosecution stated, the defendant "wrote a statement in which he describes using crystal methamphetamine while at Andrew's apartment."

Ornellas allegedly went on to describe driving to an area in northern Guam and leaving the head in a burned car in the jungle, court documents stated. Police stated the victim's head was found in Dededo.